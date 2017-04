BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Skyway will be closed to commercial traffic from 2:30 – 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The closure comes in anticipation of high winds, with expected gusts that could reach up to 60 MPH.

“With the threat of high winds and dangerous driving conditions this afternoon and tonight, I am closing the Skyway to commercial vehicles for the safety of all travelers,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Detours will redirect traffic to I-190 and I-90.

