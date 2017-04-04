Tonawanda police looking for person accused of accosting Tops employee

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonawanda police are looking for a person they say was involved in accosting a female employee of the Tops on Niagara St.

According to police, the incident happened on March 29.

The person they are looking for is described as a white male who is 15-20 years old and has acne and a mole on his left cheek.

He was wearing a hoodie that appeared to have a “Vanoss Gold Owl” gaming logo and left the scene on a 20″ BMX bike.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call detectives at (716) 692-2103.

