United Way kicks off Community Baby Shower donation drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County is asking for your help to set up local low-income mothers and their new babies for success.

The agency just kicked off its annual Community Baby Shower donation drive to help collect essential supplies for new moms living under the poverty line in our area.

Over the next month, dozens of local organizations and businesses will hold Baby Shower events, inviting community members to give monetary donations or items off the Community Baby Shower wish list, like digital thermometers, books, and sleep sacks, as well as clothes, diapers, and wipes.

MORE | Click here to see the full wish list.

Donations can be dropped off at the United Way building, at 749 Delaware, through May 11, when a large packing party is planned.

The collected items will be distributed through the United Way’s partner agencies for this program, Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network, Catholic Charities – WIC program, and the Jericho Road Community Health Center – Priscilla Project.

The need for these donations in our area is big. “There are thousands of babies that are born every year and most of them are low-income because of the high rate of poverty in our community,” explained Karen Christie, Chief Community Services Officer for the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County.

Every year, between 1,000 and 1,200 local moms in need receive a big bag of supplies through the Community Baby Shower program to help get their babies off to the best start in life. “We’re getting mom to start off with a nice supply of items, and more importantly it makes them feel good. They appreciate that the community really cares about all babies and wants them to get off to a good start,” Christie said.

This is the eighth year for the local program.

You can learn more about it through the United Way website at http://www.uwbec.org/babyshower

People in need of services are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to be connected with resources in the community.