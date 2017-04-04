UPS adding Saturday delivery in Buffalo, 14 other cities



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers could soon be seeing more brown UPS trucks on the road on the weekend. The company is adding Saturday delivery—the latest salvo in America’s “shipping wars”.

After testing Saturday service in three big cities, UPS is expanding its pickups and deliveries to 15 new markets, this month, including Buffalo and Syracuse. Paul Vassallo, UPS’ VP for New Product Development revealed, Buffalo’s 6-day deliveries start April 22nd.

“We will be delivering residential packages and commercial packages, and then we will also include a pickup option, where we will pick up packages on Saturday and those packages will get enhanced delivery for Monday.”

Package delivery has become a whole new ballgame, due to e-commerce. Fedex has been delivering 6 days a week for more than a year, while the U.S. Postal Service delivers 7 days a week, during the peak holiday season, and during the off-season–for selected zip codes and high volume customers.

USPS spokesperson Karen Mazurkiewicz said “e-tailing” is raising the stakes in the package delivery business, “People are realizing that the deals are online, the availability, and certainly the game has changed on how people consume and buy things.”

Vassallo said UPS had to respond now to the growth of Internet commerce, “We looked at the technology that we had in our facilities, and knew that this was really the right time to execute it.”

Mazurkiewicz said the post office had to join the competition just to keep their customer base from eroding farther, “They are not going to the stores anymore. They are ordering online and then they want it right away, and then we get it delivered.”

UPS officials have said, with the expanded deliveries, they are expecting to hire as many as 6,000 new workers, nationwide, in various capacities. No figures were available for the number of jobs that might open up in Buffalo.