UPS to start delivering on Saturdays

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) — CNNMoney says that UPS will start delivering packages on Saturdays.

The announcement from UPS came on Monday. This will make UPS like the United States Postal Service and FedEx in the sense that they will deliver to peoples’ homes on the weekend.

6,000 new jobs are expected to be created by the end of next year because of the delivery day expansion. Roughly 4,000 of those jobs are expected to be open by the end of 2017, according to a representative who spoke with CNNMoney.

Nearly 4,700 cities and towns are expected to be covered by November, and CNNMoney says that number should increase to 5,800 by the end of 2018, according to the company.

The Saturday deliveries will begin this month, according to CNNMoney. It is not clear when western New York will have this service available.