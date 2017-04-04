Jack Eichel: “Nothing but great things to say about these fans.”

Sabres star thanks Buffalo fans ahead of team's home finale.

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) skates prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the Sabres home finale set for Wednesday night, Buffalo center Jack Eichel took a moment to thank the fans who filled KeyBank Center this season.

“They are pretty loyal to us,” Eichel said after Tuesday’s practice. “Sell out games, we don’t play well and they are here, we play good they are here, we play bad they are here.”

A subdued Eichel also added that the team hasn’t been the most exciting to watch, missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

“They have been nothing but great to us and me and my family and friends. Myself, it has been a mediocre two years and for them to continue to support us and selling games out…people are still here. There are 19,000 people here and I am sure if we were in other cities it wouldn’t be the same way. You have to realize that as a player.”

The Sabres host Montreal on Wednesday night, puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

 

