White House: Some former Obama holdovers out to tear Trump down

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Susan Rice
FILE - In this July 22, 2015 file photo, National Security Adviser Susan Rice gives a briefing on President Barack Obama's upcoming trip to Kenya and Ethiopia during the daily press briefing, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials say some former President Barack Obama holdovers are part of a so-called deep state out to tear President Donald Trump down.

Last week, the White House latched onto a month-old television interview from an Obama administration official who said she encouraged congressional aides to gather as much information on Russia as possible before the inauguration.

Evelyn Farkas, the former deputy assistant secretary of defense, said she feared that information “would disappear” after President Barack Obama left office. She was no longer in government at the time, having left the Pentagon about a year before the election.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer called Farkas’ comments “devastating” and said they “raised serious concerns on whether or not there was an organized and widespread effort by the Obama administration to use and leak highly sensitive intelligence information for political purposes.”

On Monday, Spicer suggested there should be more interest in a Bloomberg report in which anonymous U.S. officials said that Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser, asked for the identities of people related to Trump’s campaign and transition dozens of times.

Spicer remarked that he was “somewhat intrigued by the lack of interest” in the Rice revelations. But he added: “I do think that it’s interesting, the level, or lack thereof, of interest in this subject.”

As national security adviser, Rice would have regularly received intelligence reports and been able to request the identities of Americans whose communications were intercepted.

