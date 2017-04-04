WNY Volunteers worry federal budget with cut their programs

Related Coverage Wanted: More Grandparents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The looming threat of federal budget cuts is becoming very real to leaders of programs helping the poor and elderly.

The volunteers who make the programs happen are being recognized for the Mayor’s Day of Service.

Volunteers with the Foster Grandparents put on through Catholic Charities was just one of the organizations celebrating at the Mayors’ Day of Service.

But behind the cheers and awards given out for a years worth of volunteer service, is a real fear.

Oswaldo Mestre says the president wants to get rid of the corporation for national and community service, including its signature AmeriCorps program.

He is the Chief of Service for the City of Buffalo. He said, “I get a little scared about not having these programs. I hope congress does the right thing. All of these other programs, these great programs that we have here will be gone and eliminated.”

The Foster Grandparent program is run by Catholic Charities. It matches seniors with struggling students in the Buffalo Public School District.

Coordinator for the program, Erin Pustulka said, “If someone is struggling, having a grandparent in the room, especially connected to your child, is probably the best thing.”

Bessie Robinson at 92. has been a part of the program for two decades. The Corporation For National and Community Service funds the program.

Grandparents in the program get a small stipend, less than minimum wage. Under President Trump’s budget, that too would be gone too.

Mestre said, “It doesn’t cost a lot of money. In fact, the face of service is really about helping other people, disadvantaged, undeserved communities.”

Mestre said volunteers in Western New York have a $7 billion dollar impact on this community. He’s worried how we would thrive without it.

“It hits hard not just to Buffalo and Erie County, but across the nation.”

For more information on the Foster Grandparent Program. Head to the Catholic Charities website here.

You can also find more information on the Catholic Charities Facebook page.