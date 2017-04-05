3 Buffalo Psychiatric Center employees allegedly attacked by patient

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A violent attack allegedly took place at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

A state lawmaker says three employees were assaulted at the center in March. News 4 received documents backing up his claims.

According to the documents, three employees at the center were assaulted by a female patient on March 25.

Assemblyman Michael Kearns says this is an example of why children should not be moved to the center.

The state announced, last year, plans to move the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center from West Seneca to the Buffalo Psychiatric Center to save millions of dollars.

Assemblyman Kearns and Sen. Patrick Gallivan have been fighting to keep that from happening.

They introduced legislation to prevent the merger. It was approved by the Senate and Assembly, but it is not included in the final version of the New York State budget, and that is unlikely to change before a vote.

Kearns says he may need to take legal action.

