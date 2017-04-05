Bisons delay season opener until Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A forecast of rain has led the Buffalo Bisons to postpone their season opener, as well as another game.

Opening day, which was supposed to be Thursday, has been moved to Saturday, April 8 at 1:05 p.m. During that day, the Bisons will play Scranton/WB.

There was supposed to be a game on Friday too, but that was moved. On Sunday, the teams will play a single-admission doubleheader. That game will start at 12:35 p.m.

“It’s never an easy decision to postpone Opening Day, but the consistent forecast for an extended period of substantial rain and snow prevents us from guaranteeing a safe playing environment for our players as well as an enjoyable experience for our great fans,” Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons, said. “Postponing these two games today gives us the ability to provide our fans, our team and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders the most notice to prepare for the start of another exciting season of baseball at Coca-Cola Field on Saturday, April 8.”

For both games, gates open at Noon.

