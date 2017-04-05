BPD officer involved in crash, taken to ECMC

By Published:

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Police officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a crash in South Buffalo. It happened on Dorrance Avenue at a M&T Bank branch.

An officer who appears to be responding to a call at the bank was driving around the back of the building which is one way, nearly hitting a car going the wrong way. We’re told the officer swerved to avoid a head-on collision and hit a pole. He was taken to ECMC, being treated for a laceration on his forehead.

We don’t know the identity of the officer yet but we’re told he isn’t a rookie and has experience in the field.

There are a number of police officers responding. A spokesman for BPD says that’s standard protocol as at least three levels of officials respond to any officer-involved incident.

Internal affairs is launching an investigation and other officers are working on recreating the scene.

Police have not told us what sort of call the officer was responding to and the bank manager wasn’t interested in commenting on the incident.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s