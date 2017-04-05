BPD officer involved in crash, taken to ECMC

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Police officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a crash in South Buffalo. It happened on Dorrance Avenue at a M&T Bank branch.

An officer who appears to be responding to a call at the bank was driving around the back of the building which is one way, nearly hitting a car going the wrong way. We’re told the officer swerved to avoid a head-on collision and hit a pole. He was taken to ECMC, being treated for a laceration on his forehead.

We don’t know the identity of the officer yet but we’re told he isn’t a rookie and has experience in the field.

There are a number of police officers responding. A spokesman for BPD says that’s standard protocol as at least three levels of officials respond to any officer-involved incident.

Internal affairs is launching an investigation and other officers are working on recreating the scene.

Police have not told us what sort of call the officer was responding to and the bank manager wasn’t interested in commenting on the incident.