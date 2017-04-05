Cheektowaga murder suspect remains tight-lipped

Related Coverage Son accused of killing his father in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A three-bedroom home on Whitney Place in Cheektowaga was taken off the market Wednesday, following a homicide there Monday night.

It’s owned by 31-year-old SirWilliam Hardy, who’s lived there since 2015.

Hardy remains in county custody for the death of his father. Police told News 4 he continues to be uncooperative.

Investigators said it was Hardy who called police just before midnight Monday, indicating his father, 54-year-old William Hardy, had been shot.

William Hardy, who lives in California, had recently arrived in western New York for a visit.

Sources tell News 4 the 54-year-old was shot in the back; he was already dead when police arrived.

“When we got there, there were two people in the house. The deceased, the father, and the son. That’s all we know right now. He’s not cooperating with us so it’s up to us to put that puzzle together,” Assistant Chief James Speyer with the Cheektowaga Police Department said Tuesday.

SirWilliam Hardy is charged with Second Degree Murder, and is expected before a judge Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old was paralyzed back in 2010 when his motorcycle collided with a car in Buffalo.

Speyer said according to neighbors, William Hardy had arrived Monday from California. He was shot and killed just before midnight.

“We lost a member of our community. Two lives are ruined forever,” he said.

SirWilliam is active on social media; he’s posted several dozen videos of himself on Instagram, rapping, discussing his disability, and flying drones over his Cheektowaga home, which was listed at $400,000 before it was taken off the market.

Records show SirWilliam purchased the home for just under $300,000 in 2015.

Police said the place has a lot of electronics and technology in it, likely to assist Hardy with mobility. That could, they said, help them in their investigation.

An autopsy was completed on 54-year-old William Hardy; results are pending.

SirWilliam Hardy is a self described motivational speaker and life coach. According to his Facebook page, he was born in Fairbanks, Alaska.