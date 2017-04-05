Dealer who sold heroin to undercover cop sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local heroin dealer has been sentenced to six years in jail.

Buffalo resident Joell Brown, 38, was sentenced to six years in jail for selling the drug.

Back in September, he pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, but his sentencing was adjourned so that he could have to time to recover from a gunshot wound.

Earlier, in July of 2015, Brown sold $100 worth of heroin to an undercover narcotics officer twice. The heroin was sold at the corner of Barker St. and Linwood Ave.