Jamestown police have suspect in series of arson investigations

(Photo of house on fire on West 10th Street, Jamestown; captured from video submitted by Danny Mealy)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police announced on Wednesday morning that a suspect is in custody related to a series of arson investigations in the city.

The fires occurred from early January to March 25. From the 24th to the 25th, five fires happened.

Police believe one person is responsible for most of the fires, which have involved condemned and vacant buildings, but other people could have been involved.

The suspect has not been named.

