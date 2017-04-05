Jamestown police have suspect in series of arson investigations

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police announced on Wednesday morning that a suspect is in custody related to a series of arson investigations in the city.

The fires occurred from early January to March 25. From the 24th to the 25th, five fires happened.

Police believe one person is responsible for most of the fires, which have involved condemned and vacant buildings, but other people could have been involved.

The suspect has not been named.

On this page, News 4 will stream a live news conference with officials at 2 p.m.