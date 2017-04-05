Letchworth State Park adapting to meet needs of people on autism spectrum

By Published:

CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year thousands of visitors take in the sights and sounds of the natural beauty at Letchworth State Park.

“One of the things that came up was the calming influence that the park has on so many people,” said Loren Penman, Autism Nature Trail Planning Committee Co-chair.

For people on the autism spectrum, the calming influence can have a big impact. Loren Penman is part of a Planning Committee for a special nature trail at the park. Their goal is to make it autism friendly.

“The 8 stations and 3 features that are part of this trail will be something for everyone, we hope but in particular those who have sensory processing and sensory integration issues,” said Penman.

The trail will be about a mile and quarter long, with special sensory stations along the way.

“Gliders instead of regular benches, things that promote movement and balance and the ability to exercise those large muscles as well,” said Penman.

Nancy Braaten comes to Letchworth State Park often and has 3 grand children with autism.

“This is going to work. I’ve taken my grandchildren places where we’ve had to leave. They’re going to be here, they’re going to be happy, comfortable, they’re going to be learning,” said Nancy Braaten of Geneseo.

It will be a unique experience for a growing population of people on the spectrum.

“If a visitor wants to spend all day at one station that’s just fine, there will be nobody to say time to move along,” said Penman.

The Planning Committee is hoping to have the Autism Nature Trail up and running before the 2018 season is over. So far they’ve raised more than $850,000, and they’re currently seeking donations to reach their goal of $4.4 million.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s