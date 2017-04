BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester man has admitted to killing his mother in Buffalo.

Froilan Torres, 42, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after beating Gloria Rivera, 57, to death.

The incident occurred on October 9 at Rivera’s South Park Ave. home.

Rivera was taken to a local hospital, where she died soon after arriving.

Torres will be sentenced on May 25. He faces 25 years in prison.