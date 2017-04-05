New details emerging about attack at Buffalo Psychiatric Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Police reports are uncovering new information about a violent attack that took place at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

Assemblyman Mickey Kearns told News 4 this is an example of why children shouldn’t be moved to the center. The state announced last year plans to move the Children’s Psychiatric Center from West Seneca to the adult facility in Buffalo to save millions of dollars.

Kearns used a FOIL request to obtain police reports of the incident, which he shared with News 4. We confirmed these are legitimate reports.

According to the documents, three employees at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center were assaulted by a female patient on March 25.

According to a Buffalo Psych Center police report, the patient punched a mental health therapy aid in the face. The document said the aid fell and injured her shoulder, requiring treatment at Kenmore Mercy hospital.

A registered nurse tried to intervene, but the patient punched her in the ribs, according to supporting documents. It said her ribs were cracked.

Another mental health therapy aid also tried to stop the patient and was bitten.

Both of those victims were treated at ECMC.

According to Buffalo Police reports, the patient faces several charges, including assault and harassment.

“That must’ve been a very strong person that can attack three well trained professionals and it concerns me,” said Kearns. “It very much concerns me when you’re talking about co-mingling our most vulnerable the children who are at a facility, one of the highest rated facilities in the state, and moving them into this facility.”

Kearns and State Senator Patrick Gallivan introduced legislation to prevent the merger. It was approved by the Senate and Assembly but it is not included in the final version of the New York State budget. That’s unlikely to change before a vote.

Kearns said he may need to take legal action, if nothing is done. He also wants Governor Cuomo to investigate this recent attack.