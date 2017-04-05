Sabres’ Okposo expected to miss final 3 games due to illness

The Associated Press Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is in jeopardy of missing the final three games of the season because of an undisclosed illness that’s sidelined him for more than a week.

Coach Dan Bylsma says Okposo won’t play against Montreal on Wednesday, and adds it’s unlikely he’ll travel for the final two games this weekend.

Bylsma says Okposo has met with team doctors, but tests have yet to pinpoint the cause of the illness.

Bylsma says he’s “very concerned” about Okposo, who fell ill before Buffalo’s game at Columbus on March 28. Okposo had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.

He’s fourth on the team with 45 points in 65 games.

Buffalo planned recalled goalie Linus Ullmark from AHL Rochester to fill in after backup Anders Nilsson was hurt in practice Tuesday.

