Source: Sabres’ Okposo hospitalized in Neurosurgical ICU

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tuesday evening sources confirmed to News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin that Sabres wing Kyle Okposo is being hospitalized at Buffalo General Hospital in the Neurological Surgical Intensive Care unit.

Source tells me Kyle Okposo was hospitalized at Buffalo General Hospital on Sunday and was later moved to the Neuro Surgical ICU. — Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) April 6, 2017

Okposo has not played since March 27th and Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma has said he has been battling illness. On Tuesday afternoon Bylsma said that his illness was “very concerning.”

The Sabres lone NHL All-Star, Okposo recorded 19 goals and 26 assists in his first season with the club. He joined the Sabres in July, signing a 7-year deal.