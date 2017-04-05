Source: Sabres’ Okposo hospitalized in Neurosurgical ICU

Sabres wing will reportedly miss the remainder of the season.

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tuesday evening sources confirmed to News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin that Sabres wing Kyle Okposo is being hospitalized at Buffalo General Hospital in the Neurological Surgical Intensive Care unit.

Okposo has not played since March 27th and Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma has said he has been battling illness. On Tuesday afternoon Bylsma said that his illness was “very concerning.”

The Sabres lone NHL All-Star, Okposo recorded 19 goals and 26 assists in his first season with the club. He joined the Sabres in July, signing a 7-year deal.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s