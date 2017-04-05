Statler falcon delivers first egg of the season

By Published:

BUFFALO, NY – (WIVB)   Just in time for Easter and for Live viewing the Statler Towers announced there is an Peregrine Falcon egg in view.

The Statler Falcon cam has become must-see viewing for years.  The birds nest high in the Statler towers.  The live cam allows us to watch the birds nest and then nurture their little ones.

Peregrine falcons, once endangered, are still a protected species. There’s a lot of interest in the ones that have nested at Statler City for nearly two decades.

You can rewind the stream up to four hours.

Here is a link for the live stream.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s