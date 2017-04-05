Statler falcon delivers first egg of the season

BUFFALO, NY – (WIVB) Just in time for Easter and for Live viewing the Statler Towers announced there is an Peregrine Falcon egg in view.

The Statler Falcon cam has become must-see viewing for years. The birds nest high in the Statler towers. The live cam allows us to watch the birds nest and then nurture their little ones.

Peregrine falcons, once endangered, are still a protected species. There’s a lot of interest in the ones that have nested at Statler City for nearly two decades.

You can rewind the stream up to four hours.

Here is a link for the live stream.