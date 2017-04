IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 438 Wednesday night.

Investigators say a tractor collided with a van around 8:30 p.m. The man operating the tractor was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight. Two minors were taken to Women and Children’s Hospital.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Route 438 between Woodchuck Road and Sulpher Springs Road remains closed.