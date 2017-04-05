Town of Wheatfield woman missing

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding a missing woman.

Katie Mae Pletl, 23, is a resident of the Town of Wheatfield. She was last seen leaving Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Pletl is 5’9″, 262 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has a tattoo that reads “CP” on the front of her right shoulder, and a pierced nose.

At the last time she was seen, she was wearing a black and white “Pink” t-shirt and black pants.

Pletl has a history of drug abuse. If she is found, the Sheriff’s office says her welfare should be checked.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call NCSO Communications at 438-3394, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 438-3327 or Inv. John Wick at 438-3342.