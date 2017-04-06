10 more Erie County residents die from suspected opioid overdoses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since officials in Erie County held a March 30 conference announcing the deaths of seven people in 24 hours from suspected opioid overdoses, 10 more people are suspected to have fallen victim to the drugs.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other county officials said there was a spike in opioid overdose deaths early in the year. One person died as a result of opioids every day for the first 19 days of 2017.

55 people are suspected to have died from opioids in just the first 40 days of 2017.

Opioid-related deaths have been increasing in the county since 2012. There was a large increase in deaths from 2014 to 2015.

It was determined that 256 Erie County residents died because of opioids in 2016.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn spoke at the March conference, saying “If I can prove it, I will charge a drug dealer with murder,”