3 admit to stealing money from the elderly in separate cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three local people, in separate cases, have admitted to stealing money from the elderly.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office announced three guilty pleas related to this on Thursday.

North Tonawanda resident James Bass, 51, admitted to stealing more than $9,100 from an elderly Cheektowaga woman. The thefts happened from October 2015 to February 2016 while Bass was the woman’s insurance agent.

The victim wrote checks and believed her money was going toward investments, but Bass was just cashing them.

54-year-old Cheektowaga resident Mary Talbot pleaded guilty to grand larceny and forgery in another case. Prosecutors say she stole more than $41,000 from an 82-year-old West Seneca woman.

Talbot was the woman’s home health care aide. She stole the money by forging checks from January 2015 to May 2016.

From January 2012 to October 2016, another Cheektowaga man stole from an elderly neighbor.

The victim of this crime wrote her neighbor, Thomas Marchese, 64, several checks she believed were going toward household expenses.

The checks totaled $188,000. Instead of using them for his neighbor’s household expenses, Marchese cashed them for his own personal use.

All three who stole money face seven years in prison. Talbot and Thomas will be sentenced on June 22, but Bass will be sentenced on April 5 of next year. He must go through a drug diversion program before he is sentenced.