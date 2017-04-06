3 facing drug charges after meth, baby found in Jamestown home

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing drug charges after Jamestown police searched a residence on Euclid Ave.

The search, which was conducted by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, began Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

The police department’s SWAT team entered the residence, and subsequently found Steven Kent, 39, Ashley Burkes, 43, and James Williamson, whose age was not given by police.

Along with those three, a one-month-old baby and a quantity of methamphetamine were found in the residence. The baby was turned over to Child Protective Services.

Kent, Burkes and Williamson all face criminal controlled substance possession and criminal use of drug paraphernalia charges.

Burkes and Williamson were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

