30 in 30: Chris Godwin

The Penn State wide receiver could help a depleted Bills wide receiver stock.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WVB) – The last time we saw Chris Godwin on a football field he was catching touchdowns in the Rose Bowl. He put on a show against USC, with 9 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

And, he wasn’t even healthy.

“I got really sick, I was throwing up all night,” Godwin said. “Leading into the game I was still throwing up. All the way up to the game I still felt uneasy. So, for me to have that game it was kind of surprising to me.”

The Penn State speedster ran a blazing 4.42 in the NFL Combine. Prior to his trip to Indianapolis he spent time training with former NFL wide out Calvin Johnson

“I was mainly just trying to pick his brain from everytihng in the classroom to training regiments, how to get open, and how to create separation in the NFL.”

 

