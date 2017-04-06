30 in 30: Derek Rivers

Youngstown State defensive end could add depth to this Bills pass rush.

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Youngstown State’s Derek Rivers might not be from a big name school…

“It didn’t matter what school you went to,” Rivers said. “It matters what you did on the field.”

But, he does have the big numbers. In his senior season he finished with 58 tackles and 14 sacks.

“I loved every moment of it and I do not feel like I have an extra hurdle coming from a small school.”

Rivers is known as an edge rusher, which the Bills have filled with Jerry hughes and Shaq Lawson. But, with a later round pick, Rivers could add quality depth on defense.

“I am a pass rusher first but, I am also styled on the run. I can set the edge and my versatility helps me be able to cover. I tried to show a little of that at the senior bowl. I can play in a 3-4 or a 4-3.”

As for who the 6-foot-4, 248 pound defensive end looks up to in the NFL ranks right now? A former Buffalo star tops the list.

“Von Miller and Khalil Mack. I love watching those guys on the field and how consitent they are on the field. It shows that they do all the little things right.”

