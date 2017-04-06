Buffalo comedian and radio personality shares memories of Don Rickles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo comedian is one of many across the country and Western New York mourning the loss of legendary comedian Don Rickles.

Comedy Club owner and 97 Rock personality Rob Lederman first met Rickles when he was asked to fill in as his opening act in Reno, Nevada. Lederman later opened for Rickles again at Melody Fair in North Tonawanda.

Lederman says watching Rickles taught him about showmanship and how to play a large room.

“I think what a lot of people don’t realize is what an artist he was, and how he was able to deliver things that were controversial, but still loveable, where today it’s controversial and the crowd does this, they never did that with Don Rickles, there was warmth through the mean,” Lederman told News 4.

Lederman said Rickles’ famous insults were always meant in a loving way. He said if comedy was a building, one of the pillars fell down today.

Rickles died Thursday at the age of 90.