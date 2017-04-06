Buffalo had 25th highest amount of dog attacks against postal workers in 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 6,700 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2016.

That number is 200 more than the previous year, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

“Even good dogs have bad days,” U.S.P.S. Safety Director Linda DeCarlo said. “Dog bite prevention training and continuing education are important to keep pet owners, pets and those who visit homes — like letter carriers — happy and healthy.”

Buffalo had the 25th most attacks with 24, but Los Angeles took the number one spot with 80.

DeCarlo provided a list of tips for dog owners to help make the environment safer for postal workers. They are:

“If a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.”

“Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.”

“The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office until the letter carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If the dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s Post Office.”