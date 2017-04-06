ECC Hockey player admits to assaulting 62-year-old referee

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — An ECC Hockey player has pleaded guilty to assaulting a 62-year-old referee, according to CBS sources.

West Seneca graduate and ECC freshman Brandon Day left the penalty box during a February game in Binghamton and was caught on video knocking down the referee.

SUNY Broome Police began to investigate the incident, leading to charges of harassment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and later, assault against Day.

“The Erie Community College Athletic Department deeply regrets the actions during Sunday’s NJCAA Championship game against Dakota College of Bottineau,” ECC Athletic Director Peter Jerebko said shortly after the incident. “Our hockey program is one of great sportsmanship both on and off the ice, but last night’s incident was not indicative of that tradition. It was the act of a single individual who, today, is deeply remorseful, and is in the process of reaching out to both host Broome County Community College and the game’s official. We join him in this remorse, and extend it to the National Junior College Athletic Association, BCCC, champions Dakota College of Bottineau, and the game’s entire officiating crew. This behavior was completely unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated within our athletic program.”

Because of the incident, the game was cut short. Bottineau was victorious, winning the game 7-4.

Day’s plea to the misdemeanor assault charge came Thursday morning.

He will have to pay $525 in restitution to SUNY Broome for damage done to a locker room, CBS sources say. In addition to that, Day will have to pay for the referee’s medical expenses, which are expected to cost around $1,000.