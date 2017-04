BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after a shooting on Wilkes Avenue. The call came in around 3:45 a.m.

A spokesman for BPD says a man was transported to ECMC with serious injuries resulting from the shooting. Police haven’t released his identity yet.

Our crews on scene report seeing almost a dozen evidence markers are on the street.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Tip Line at 847-2255.