Mayor Brown pledges to fight for more funding for Buffalo schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Brown says he will continue to fight for more funding for Buffalo Public Schools after parent groups said the city is not doing enough.

Parent-teacher groups met with the mayor at city hall Thursday afternoon to discuss funding concerns. They say the city has not increased funding in more than a decade. Mayor Brown says since 2006 his administration has given schools an additional $17.9 million. He also pledged during his state of the city address to add another million dollars.

Parents say they are pleased with his response but want to see action.

Mayor Brown says half the proposed million dollars will go to the schools and other to Say Yes Buffalo.