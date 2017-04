MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation into the sale and distribution of hydrocodone in Orleans County resulted in the arrest of a Medina woman.

Jenia Suarez-Jimenez, 25, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following her Thursday arrest, Suarez-Jimenez was jailed in Orleans County on $20,000 bail.

She will be back in court on April 10.