Students call for plastic bag ban in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paper or plastic? Some high school students say neither.

They joined the fight to ban single-use bags in Erie County.

Students at the BOCES Zoo Wildlife and Conservation Careers program produced a series of videos at The Buffalo Zoo.

The videos show how single-use paper or plastic bags, like the ones you get at a grocery store, can hurt the environment.

Those videos were shown last night at the Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center in Buffalo. They will be available on social media, and on both the BOCES and Buffalo Zoo’s websites.

Here is a video posted by The Buffalo Zoo on YouTube:

