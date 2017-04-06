Teen charged with Clarence shooting arrested again

Related Coverage Teen charged with weekend shooting in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence teenager charged with a shooting and attempted robbery from this past weekend has been arrested again.

The unnamed 17-year-old was first arrested on Saturday after allegedly luring a 21-year-old man to a housing construction site off Gentwood Rd. There, the Erie County Sheriff’s office says the teen shot him during a robbery attempt.

The teen was charged with assault with a weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

On Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s office announced that the teen had been arrested again. They say a 12-gauge shotgun was hidden in his bedroom.

The teen was not allowed to have the gun due to an order of protection, authorities say.

He now faces additional charges of failing to obey a mandate and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

The teen is at Erie County Holding Center, where his total bail was increased to $175,000.