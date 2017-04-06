UFC workouts takeover KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The top fighters set to spar on Saturday at UFC 210 held an open workout at KeyBank Center, including defending light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier and his opponent Anthony “rumble” Johnson. Both fighters said they have about 10 more pounds to lose and are still fine tuning before Saturday.

“This is the time that I look forward to where,” Cormier said. “I get to put my head in the ground, go make the weight and then get prepared to scrap.”

“It can be nerve wracking but I know what I have to do to win,” Johnson said. “I know I have great people around me. I feel no stress, no pressure.”

The two top fighters have contrasting styles. Cormier likes to drag the bout out and Johnson goes for the knock out.

“We will see how different he is on Saturday,” Cormier continued. “The difference is I am going to stand up to him. I am not afraid of Anthony Johnson in no way shape or form and when that happens he usually loses.”

“It is sweet to knock out anybody. To knock out Cormier would be the icing on the cake you know what I mean?” Johnson replied. “It would be worth it if it happens. But, if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. If we are going five rounds then we are going five rounds. No matter what, I am going to fight.”

On Friday things really ramp up in downtown Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown will welcome the UFC to the city, and then weigh-ins are set for 4 p.m.