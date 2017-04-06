Watching for rising water on area creeks

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rain continues to fall across Western New York, increasing the risk of flooding on some area creeks.

In West Seneca, Emergency Management Crews are out patrolling the known trouble spots, keeping a close eye on the water levels and flood gauges.

People who live in flood prone areas would be wise to do the same.

Even before noon on Thursday, our News 4 crews saw ponding water on streets and rising water in several drainage ditches. Water that spills over the banks of local waterways can be seriously destructive.

Place like the Lexington Green neighborhood have seen major damage from major floods in years past. Keep in mind, though, the most recent one involved ice dams on Buffalo Creek.

Without the ice to contend with now, the kind of flooding we could see this week usually comes about through steadily rising waters, which could give some people at least a little chance to prepare.

“I would suggest that you do check your sump pumps right away. If you’re in a high flood area, if you’re right by the creek, just keep an eye on it. I think that sandbags are probably available at the highway department. And if you feel that that’s needed, you have that to protect your property,” said Jeff Baksa, the assistant code enforcement officer for the Town of West Seneca.

Code enforcement crews are responsible for assessing damage after flooding, and if it comes to it, submitting their findings to FEMA.

It’s not clear at this point how much damage could be expected from the next round of potential flooding, so everyone needs to keep an eye on the conditions.