Work underway on Route 219, 240 improvements

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A $6.5 million project to improve Route 219, as well as drainage on Route 240, is underway.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that work on the Orchard Park and West Seneca projects had begun.

“Safe and resilient roadways are critical to strengthening our transportation infrastructure and driving economic growth across the state,” Cuomo said. “These improvements to Routes 219 and 240 will make this vital roadway more dependable, less congested, and viable for years to come.”

Cuomo says the pavement on Route 219 will be milled and overlayed from the I-90 to north of the Ridge Rd. interchange.

Three bridges on the road will also see improvements. They include the ones over Smokes Creek, Taylor Rd. and the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad.

Work will include steel repairs, concrete repairs, concrete deck overlays and partial bearing replacement.

The impact on traffic during this time should be minimal.

The new drainage structures on Route 240 will be installed between Seneca St. and Potters Rd. Improvements will also be made between Potters Rd. and Cazenovia Creek.

Work on the projects is expected to be finished by this fall.