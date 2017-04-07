2 more minors arrested in relation to Clarence shooting

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a teenager was charged with a Clarence shooting, two more minors were also arrested.

The unnamed 17-year-old was first arrested on April 1 after allegedly luring a 21-year-old man to a housing construction site off Gentwood Rd. There, the Erie County Sheriff’s office says the teen shot him during a robbery attempt.

The teen was charged with assault with a weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

On Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s office announced that the teen had been arrested again. They say a 12-gauge shotgun was hidden in his bedroom, which he was not allowed to have.

The Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of two more minors on Friday. The teens, whose names and ages were not revealed, were charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and assault – with intent to cause injury with a weapon.

They were taken to the Erie County Holding Center.

