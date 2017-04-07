30 in 30: Marshon Lattimore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore is widely considered the top corner back in the year’s draft class. He finished last season with four interceptions and was a 1st team All-Big 10 selection.

He’s got good size and great speed. The only knock is his durability. Lattimore has had hamstring issues in the past.

“I have the confidence that I’m one of the best but, I had to get healthy to show that,” Lattimore said.

Lattimore hopes to follow in the foot steps of fellow Buckeye Eli Apple, who was the Giants first round pick last year. The two have a close bond and Lattimore has leaned on Apple for advice during the pre-draft process.

“He’s just been through it last year and I was just out there playing with him in 2015. We’re close friends so I’ve been looking at him for pointers.”