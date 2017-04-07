BREAKING: Gov. Cuomo announces budget deal reached

Albany. NY (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday night that state lawmakers have reached a deal on a budget for the new fiscal year. Lawmakers missed their deadline of April 1st, but passed a two-month extension of the previous budget earlier this week.

The budget includes ride-sharing expansion throughout Upstate New York. Ride-sharing has previously only been allowed in New York City. The deal also includes funding for a program that will offer free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY school to middle-class New Yorkers.

Another provision in the budget tackles juvenile justice reform. The “raise the age” provision will no longer treat 16-and-17 year-olds as adults when they commit crimes.

The New York State Assembly and State Senate must still vote on the agreement. Stay with News 4 and WIVB.com for continuing updates.

