BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to training pit bulls to fight.

Prosecutors say Shondel Stephens, 49, used his Monroe St. home to train pit bulls for dogfighting.

In late August, SPCA agents entered his home on a search warrant. There, they found two pit bulls who were seriously injured, as well as animal fighting paraphernalia.

Stephens, who pleaded guilty to prohibition of animal fighting, could spend up to four years in prison when sentenced on June 25.