Consumer complaints pile up against Southtowns furniture store

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bob and Diane Raczka bought a sofa and loveseat from Carolina Furniture for $1,000 last fall, but within a few days they noticed the seats were not springing back. In fact, their brand new furniture was cratering.

The Raczkas called the furniture store and a repair technician was dispatched. After inspecting the defective sofa and loveseat, the Cheektowaga couple was told it would be too costly to fix the furniture, so the Carolina Furniture’s owner said he would replace them.

That was last November. Bob recalled, “They said it was too expensive and too labor intensive, which I agreed with them. Then I also thought, why should I take repaired furniture? But I am still waiting for it.”

The Raczkas finally got fed up and now they just want their money back. After all, they have yet to fully enjoy their new sofa and loveseat.

“The guy says one or two weeks, it is on the truck. I heard ‘on a truck’ probably a half dozen times since November–it is on a truck.”

Bob and Diane said the owner has refused to offer a refund, and they contacted Call 4 Action, “I just want my money back,” Raczka said, “there is nothing wrong with that.” Our attempts to get a response from Carolina Furniture about the Raczkas’ problem have so far been unsuccessful.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sued Carolina Furniture last year, accusing the company of false and deceptive advertising. On March 23, 2016, the Attorney General announced Carolina Furniture agreed to pay $30,000 to settle the lawsuit.

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Frauds and Protection might be ready to take a second look. If you have a complaint against Carolina Furniture, the Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline is 853-8404, or use the Attorney General’s online form.