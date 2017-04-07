Darien Lake under new ownership

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — EPR Properties announced their recent purchase of Darien Lake Theme and Waterpark Resort.

“Our parkgoers won’t see any changes in the day-to-day operations of the park,” said Premier Parks’ CEO/President Kieran Burke. “Darien Lake has an even brighter future under this new agreement…”

The 40-year lease keeps Premier Parks, LLC as the park’s operator.

Prior to this purchase, EPR properties has financed 11 metropolitan ski areas, 5 water parks, and 25 golf entertainment complexes. All of these have a combined annual attendance of over 10 million people.

Along with Darien Lake, 11 other theme and water parks managed by Premiere Parks are impacted by this lease including Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma City, OK; Wet ‘n’ Wild parks in Kapolei, HI, Palm Springs, Phoenix, AZ and Houston, TX; Rapids in West Palm Beach, FL; Wild Waves in Seattle, WA; Magic Springs in Hot Springs, AR; Waterworld California in Concord, CA; and Myrtle Waves in Myrtle Beach, SC.

“We are confident the new ownership will have a positive impact on each of our parks’ customers, staff and community,” Burke reassured. “It is business as usual as we enter an exciting 2017 season!”