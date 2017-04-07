Local reps respond to attack on Syria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the news broke late Thursday night that the U.S. had destroyed a central Syrian airfield in a surprise attack, federal lawmakers began choosing sides.

There is broad support for the response to what many think is Bashar al Assad’s second chemical attack on civilians. But there are those, including many New York Democrats, who felt left in the dark about the attack, and are wary of the response.

As ranks of Syrian military Friday morning surveyed the damage left by nearly five dozen U.S. cruise missiles, the ranks were forming within the walls of Congress.

The support was widespread on both sides of the aisle, but guarded among Democrats.

“I salute the professionalism and skill of our armed forces who took action last night,” said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. “Making sure that Assad knows when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do. It is now, however, incumbent on the Trump administration to come up with a coherent strategy and consult with Congress before implementing it.”

During a stop in Depew, Congressman Chris Collins, R-Clarence, said the early morning attack is another example of President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to stand up to enemies foreign and domestic, and keep the American people safe.

“President Trump now, in facing the realities and the enormity of his job, took the action that I think was appropriate, given this initial situation,” Collins said. “He certainly informed Russia what we were going to do so he didn’t escalate this into some kind of world war. So I believe the response is appropriate as a warning to Assad that humanity is not going to sit by, the civilized world, and see what happened.”

Both Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and her Democrat counterpart in the House, Brian Higgins, condemned this week’s chemical attacks, and both called for responses from the U.S., spoke out against a longterm, boots-on-the-ground approach.

Said Gillibrand: “… there is no ‘military only’ solution to the suffering in Syria. The American people need answers from the administration about their plan here and how they will bring coalition partners to the table for a long-term diplomatic solution.”

Higgins called the fight in Syria one of “raw power and control between a murderous dictator and violent extremists.”

“While this targeted strike on the airfield which purportedly administered the chemical attack may be considered proportional, my previous stance on America’s role in Syria has not changed,” Higgins said. “I oppose wholesale American intervention in Syria, and the Congress must debate an authorization of the use of military force.”

Collins said Trump didn’t need Congressional approval because Thursday’s bombing wasn’t an act of war. And he said any reaction from Russia since the attack shouldn’t be of concern.

“We still need Russia to join us and the rest of the civilized world to truly get rid of Assad, but this is step one,” he said. “I don’t view this as Russia, for instance, standing up for Assad, or anything like that.”

He also said asking for Congressional pre-approval isn’t feasible.

“One thing you can’t do is go to the halls of Congress and ask them to in some timely fashion do something, which would have then put Assad on notice,” he said.