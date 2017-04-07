Many UB students suffering from stomach flu

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of students at the University at Buffalo have been struck with the stomach flu.

The school posted a bulletin on their website, asking the UB community to “monitor their health and follow basic hygiene guidelines.”

The school says symptoms of the sickness, which appears to be viral gastroenteritis, are diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, headache, body aches, fever and chills, sweating, loss of appetite and abdominal cramps.

Here are tips given by UB to help prevent the stomach flu:

  • Wash your hands often.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
  • Do not share personal items.
  • Do not share food or drink or eating utensils.
  • Do not prepare food for other if you are ill.
  • Avoid those who are sick and wash surfaces in your work space, including keyboards and telephones.

Students who are feeling sick should stay away from class and public spaces. They are also encouraged to contact their professors regarding coursework.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s