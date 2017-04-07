Many UB students suffering from stomach flu

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of students at the University at Buffalo have been struck with the stomach flu.

The school posted a bulletin on their website, asking the UB community to “monitor their health and follow basic hygiene guidelines.”

The school says symptoms of the sickness, which appears to be viral gastroenteritis, are diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, headache, body aches, fever and chills, sweating, loss of appetite and abdominal cramps.

Here are tips given by UB to help prevent the stomach flu:

Wash your hands often.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Do not share personal items.

Do not share food or drink or eating utensils.

Do not prepare food for other if you are ill.

Avoid those who are sick and wash surfaces in your work space, including keyboards and telephones.

Students who are feeling sick should stay away from class and public spaces. They are also encouraged to contact their professors regarding coursework.