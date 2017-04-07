Niagara County man accused of beating puppy

By Published:

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A resident of the Town of Royalton has been accused of beating his puppy.

Jay Kenneth 33, was charged with one count of felony animal cruelty.

According to the Niagara County SPCA, Kenneth repeatedly struck a 7-month-old Doberman Pinscher puppy with an unknown object.

The SPCA says a witness to the alleged beating played an audio recording for a Sheriff’s deputy. In the recording, the SPCA says the puppy, whose name is Spike, could be heard screaming, and Kenneth could be heard yelling.

In addition to the alleged beating, witnesses claim they saw Kenneth drag the dog into the house and up a flight of stairs after grabbing it by the scruff of the neck.

Spike, who was seized by the SPCA, was taken to an animal hospital, but did not appear to have any significant injuries.

Although injuries weren’t apparent, Niagara County SPCA Executive Director Amy Lewis said Spike seemed “slightly weary of initial physical contact,” which could be a sign of abuse.

“When he came back to the shelter from the vet, I had to go and say hi to him,” Lewis said. “He was very happy to see me, but submissively urinated when I reached for him. Once we made friends, he was in my lap.”

While a Sheriff’s deputy interviewed Kenneth, the man had a dog bite on his hand, the SPCA says. Also during that time, the organization says Spike appeared afraid of Kenneth.

The SPCA does not believe Kenneth will give up Spike on his own will. They hope to obtain the dog through court proceedings.

