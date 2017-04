Hear your favorite songs like you’ve never heard them before! Enjoy “A Night of Symphonic Rock” as a live symphony orchestra plays classic rock hits alongside legendary performers Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Mickey Thomas of Starship, Terri Nunn of Berlin, and Robin McCauley of Survivor. Sing along to rockin’ anthems from Aerosmith, Queen and more — don’t miss this unforgettable night!

Enter to win two (2) tickets to the show and $100 gift certificate for dinner at la Cascata or The Western Door!