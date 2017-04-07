Parents score deals at Bella Kids pop up consignment shop 3 day sale event

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Everything inside the store is ridiculously priced off I’d say like 50 to 75% off everything their original price that you would get at a store,” said Nina Christofaro of Amherst.

“We actually shopped for a bunch of summer clothes today, a few toys, shoes, things like that,” said Holly Paxton of Cheektowaga.

Hundreds of parents packed the Bella Kids pop-up consignment shop at the Transitown Plaza in Williamsville to score some great deals for their little ones.

“Brand new Nike sneakers for $8? That’s craziness,” said Christofaro.

The pop-up shop gets about 4 thousand shoppers over the 3 day sale event. Founder Kristi Mora has been running it for the past 5 years.

“We started with 50 consignors my first sale, we’re up to 400 consignors and we even re-stock. So if people weren’t able to shop today on our opening day, tomorrow morning when we open at 10 o’clock we’ll have new merchandise to put out,” said Kristi Mora, Bella Kids founder.

Parents can get bigger items, like a high chair or stroller for up to 50 to 85 percent off retail price.

“I probably get double to three times what I would get say at even a Target or Kohls or something like that,” said Paxton.

It’s a win-win for both the customers and consignors who get up to 70 percent of their sale profits.

“My boys are 6 and 8 so I have a lot of the little kid toys that they don’t use anymore and I sell that, get some extra money,” said Suzanne Wagner, consignor and volunteer.

Bella Kids is also accepting donations and matching them to give to the United Way Community Baby Shower.

“It’s a good bargain it can get a little crowded but well worth the wait,” said Paxton.

The event also continues Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 am. Another will take place in August for back to school, and there will also be another in November for the winter season.

For more information, go to the following website: http://www.wnybellakids.com/