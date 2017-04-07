School raises $7,000 for young boy with cystic fibrosis

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dreams are coming true for an eight-year-old boy from Grand Island.

Students, teachers and administrators in the City of Tonawanda came together Thursday night for a young boy battling cystic fibrosis.

Schools competed in a dodgeball tournament to end the district-wide annual fundraising campaign to benefit Make-a-Wish Western New York.

Thursday night, they battled it out for Ricky, whose one wish is to go to Disney World.

The community-supported fundraising effort has decades of history.

Kindergarten teacher Susan Davison says it all started 15 years ago when one of her students made a wish.

“She had gotten a wish and it made her life…and we went and did so many fundraisers throughout the years,” Davison said.

The school raised $7,000 for Make-A-Wish and Ricky.